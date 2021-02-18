SAFE DEAL Price Tops $2.30 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $401,031.28 and $182,643.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00004434 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00372535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00059866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00085111 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00082699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00437043 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,542.01 or 0.85896761 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

