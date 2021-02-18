Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,703,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,823 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $85,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. Morgan Stanley lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

