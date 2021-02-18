Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,049,293 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.88% of Univar Solutions worth $92,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Univar Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

UNVR opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.