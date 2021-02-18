Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $86,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after purchasing an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 359.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 281,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 220,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.89.

NYSE:FLT opened at $271.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $325.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

