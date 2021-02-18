Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $80.92 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,018 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $80,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

