Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $68.20 Million Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,192,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 416,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.26% of KT worth $68,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,698,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KT by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,051,000 after buying an additional 406,200 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of KT by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after buying an additional 141,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KT by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,566,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,716,000 after buying an additional 120,555 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE KT opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

