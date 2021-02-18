Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,844 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Xcel Energy worth $76,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.