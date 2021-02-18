Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 435,366 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 250.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,366 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $96,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

NYSE LEA opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76. Lear Co. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

