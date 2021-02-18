RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RumbleON were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 158,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $43.03 on Thursday. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $96.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMBL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of RumbleON from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

