Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Short Interest Update

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Royal Mines and Minerals stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Royal Mines and Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get Royal Mines and Minerals alerts:

About Royal Mines and Minerals

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.