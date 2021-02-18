Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 355 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 355 ($4.64) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 313.92 ($4.10).

LON RMG opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Monday. Royal Mail plc has a 52 week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 488.29 ($6.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 288.22.

In related news, insider Keith Williams acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

