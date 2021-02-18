Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post earnings of ($5.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $112.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.