Router Protocol (ROUTE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $482,879.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00006512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00381182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00078650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00083405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00426548 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00175390 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,105 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Router Protocol Coin Trading

Router Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

