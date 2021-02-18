Rotten Price Up 519.3% Over Last Week (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $244,369.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 519.3% against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.21 or 0.00908390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.13 or 0.05088416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 58,661,482 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

