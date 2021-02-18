Roth Capital Boosts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $100.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after buying an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,283,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CEVA by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CEVA by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.