Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $121.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

