Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 316,024 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 114,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,320 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,109.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

