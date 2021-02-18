Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.40.

NYSE ROP opened at $387.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

