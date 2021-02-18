Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $390.00 at Truist

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $390.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.44.
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $12.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,862,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,550. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $409.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.01 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
About Roku
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.
