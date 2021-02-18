Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 151.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,300.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,952 shares of company stock worth $7,570,305. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.24. 1,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,247. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $268.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

