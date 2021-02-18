Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,935,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of RKT stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 182,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,827,327. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.