Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,137. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

