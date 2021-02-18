Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,120 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,474 ($71.52).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,452 ($84.30) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,553 ($85.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,865.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,116.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

