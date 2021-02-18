Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.31

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 258149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $895.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.