Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.31

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 258149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $895.60 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.