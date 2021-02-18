Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Up 20.2% in January

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 193,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHUHF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:RHUHF opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

