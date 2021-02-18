Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%.

NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 45,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,769. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBBN. TheStreet raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CAO Eric S. Marmurek sold 8,304 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,705.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,109.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions.

