RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of RH worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.67.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $483.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $524.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.18.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

