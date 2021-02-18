RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price increased by Cowen from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $476.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $455.67.

NYSE:RH opened at $483.69 on Wednesday. RH has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $524.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day moving average of $408.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RH by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

