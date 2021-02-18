RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. RGC Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.