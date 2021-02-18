Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $41.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVLV. BTIG Research began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

NYSE RVLV opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 133,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $3,053,841.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,538 shares of company stock worth $26,193,012. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

