Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.21.

RVLV opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 216,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $4,891,884.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,034.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 993,538 shares of company stock valued at $26,193,012 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

