Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.68

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.68 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35). Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.90 ($0.35), with a volume of 383,847 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.82. The firm has a market cap of £33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Company Profile (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.