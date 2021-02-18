Reviewing Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xcel Energy and Ameren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 2.78 $1.37 billion $2.64 23.07 Ameren $5.91 billion 3.07 $828.00 million $3.35 21.88

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Ameren. Ameren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameren has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xcel Energy and Ameren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcel Energy 1 9 2 0 2.08 Ameren 0 3 4 0 2.57

Xcel Energy presently has a consensus target price of $68.82, indicating a potential upside of 13.00%. Ameren has a consensus target price of $86.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Ameren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameren is more favorable than Xcel Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Ameren shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ameren shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xcel Energy and Ameren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73% Ameren 14.70% 10.17% 2.86%

Dividends

Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameren pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years and Ameren has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Xcel Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ameren beats Xcel Energy on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of September 28, 2020, it served approximately 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

