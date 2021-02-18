Reviewing Scientific Industries (SCND) and Its Rivals

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS: SCND) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Scientific Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scientific Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $8.57 million -$700,000.00 -21.74 Scientific Industries Competitors $1.33 billion $249.59 million 11.48

Scientific Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Industries. Scientific Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Scientific Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -10.43% -10.22% -7.72% Scientific Industries Competitors -107.31% -153.73% -21.11%

Risk and Volatility

Scientific Industries has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries’ rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scientific Industries and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Scientific Industries Competitors 220 1108 1530 50 2.48

Scientific Industries presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.00%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 19.55%. Given Scientific Industries’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Scientific Industries rivals beat Scientific Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

