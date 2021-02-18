Reviewing Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mitesco and 360 DigiTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mitesco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|360 DigiTech
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Mitesco and 360 DigiTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mitesco
|N/A
|N/A
|-$3.88 million
|N/A
|N/A
|360 DigiTech
|$1.32 billion
|2.96
|$359.33 million
|$2.39
|11.17
360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
39.4% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Mitesco has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 DigiTech has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Mitesco and 360 DigiTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mitesco
|N/A
|N/A
|-5,403.54%
|360 DigiTech
|21.69%
|38.38%
|11.99%
Summary
360 DigiTech beats Mitesco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Mitesco
Mitesco Inc. focuses on developing a portfolio of companies that provide healthcare technology solutions. It intends to develop a suite of offerings aimed at enhancing healthcare throughout the supply chain and to end-users. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.
About 360 DigiTech
360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
