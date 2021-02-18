Reviewing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and Tintri’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 10.50 -$97.37 million N/A N/A Tintri $125.90 million 0.02 -$157.65 million N/A N/A

GTY Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tintri.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GTY Technology and Tintri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTY Technology currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.82%. Given GTY Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than Tintri.

Summary

GTY Technology beats Tintri on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

