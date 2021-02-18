Reviewing Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flex LNG and GasLog Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 4.26 $16.97 million N/A N/A GasLog Partners $378.69 million 0.47 -$34.77 million $1.82 1.99

Flex LNG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GasLog Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flex LNG and GasLog Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 1 2 0 2.67 GasLog Partners 0 6 0 0 2.00

GasLog Partners has a consensus target price of $4.90, suggesting a potential upside of 34.99%. Given GasLog Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog Partners is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Risk & Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog Partners has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of GasLog Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and GasLog Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96% GasLog Partners -23.09% 13.38% 3.40%

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

