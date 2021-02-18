Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.88

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 7433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

RFP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $789.66 million, a P/E ratio of -136.57 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $50,001.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,270 shares of company stock worth $345,803 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

