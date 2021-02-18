Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bsr Reit’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

