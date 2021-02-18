Request Achieves Market Cap of $84.55 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $84.55 million and $1.46 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.96 or 0.00902351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.54 or 0.05074746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00048704 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016355 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

