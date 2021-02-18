Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 34.2% in January

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 14th total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Get Repsol alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

REPYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, chemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and sale of electricity and gas.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.