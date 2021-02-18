Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.70. 1,879,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 581,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $206.53 million, a P/E ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, Chairman R John Fletcher purchased 21,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 53,552 shares of company stock worth $263,923 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

