Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPTX. Northland Securities reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

RPTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 14,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,879. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07.

In other news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,323,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 117,212 shares of company stock worth $3,967,634 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

