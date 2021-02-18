ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SOL stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 43,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,593. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $641.82 million, a PE ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management sold 360,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,570,214.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 2,873,712 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,848 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.