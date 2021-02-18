ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of SOL stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 43,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,593. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $641.82 million, a PE ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 2.62.
ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ReneSola will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ReneSola from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.
About ReneSola
ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
