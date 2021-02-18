Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,591 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Relx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38. Relx Plc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

