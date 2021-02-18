REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.
NASDAQ RGNX opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.
