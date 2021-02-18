REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.58.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,034.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

