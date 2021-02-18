Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Shares of RBC stock traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.67. 565,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.