Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.55. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

