REDW Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.0% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.64. The stock had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average of $193.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.