REDW Wealth LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

AMT stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,155. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

